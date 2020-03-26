Marvel's The Eternals VFX Studio Confirms They Are Still Working Remotely Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

As Hollywood continues to find ways to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic there are a lot of lingering questions about upcoming blockbuster movies. Production on the likes of The Batman has totally stopped and Black Widow has been delayed indefinitely, since movie theaters seemingly won't be open for its original May 1 release date. But what about movies like The Eternals that have finished filming and still have months to go before their release dates? The good news is that they should still be able to make their release dates as VFX houses are moving to work-from-home setups.

Scanline VFX Studios, one of the VFX houses working on the upcoming film and a staple of the MCU that has worked on the original Iron Man, The Avengers, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is still working on the film. Despite worldwide orders limiting large gatherings, all the offices for the company are now working remotely.

"As of Monday, all 650 of Scanline's crew across Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, London, Munich, Stuttgart and Seoul studios are working successfully from home, transforming Scanline into a completely remote visual effects studio for the time being," Scanline president Stephen Trojansky said in a statement. "From now on, not a single employee needs to set foot into a physical office location, making us independent of local government restrictions and lockdowns while providing a safe and healthy working environment for all crew."

"As we move into the weeks and months ahead, we are here to support our clients and the wider VFX community. Shows in the pipeline will continue as normal but we are also open for new projects and can expand our home setup capacity as needed...We are extremely proud of the way our teams have come together and adapted during this challenging time. The feedback we have received from everyone has been overwhelmingly positive as we transition in to this new, fully decentralized workflow."

The Eternals isn't the only highly anticipated movie that Scanline is working on as they're also creating visual effects for Godzilla vs Kong, The Batman, and Free Guy. The new Marvel film is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 6th, but it remains to be seen if the film will keep that release date as studio release schedules continue to shift. In any event, the film could still be finished on time even if it is delayed.

(H/T MCU Cosmic)

