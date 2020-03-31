UPDATED: Venom 2 Release Date Not Impacted by Sony Scheduling Shakeup

UPDATE: Following Sony's major release date changes, it was incorrectly reported that Venom 2 was a project facing delays, though it currently maintains its October 2nd release date. The original story follows below.

An ever-growing list of movies are being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- and it looks like several of Sony's upcoming releases are among them. On Monday, the studio confirmed that seven of its future blockbusters will be delayed into the fall or 2021, which has led to a shuffling around of release dates -- and there's a chance that Venom 2 might be caught in the crossfire. The studio's "Untitled Sony Marvel" film, which was originally slated for October 8, 2021, has now been delayed indefinitely. The studio did not provide a new release date, but noted that the live-action Uncharted movie will be taking the original October slot.

Venom 2 will see Tom Hardy returning to his role as Eddie Brock, the reporter who is reluctantly bonded with an alien symbiote named Venom. Woody Harrelson will be portraying Cletus Kassidy/Carnage in the film, a character that fans are very curious to see on the big screen.

"You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here." producer Avi Arad explained in 2018. "He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot."

Andy Serkis - a fan-favorite actor thanks to his motion-capture work like Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi - will be stepping behind the camera, and bringing a unique perspective to the sequel.

"He's a great director, but also he's an actor and he's played inside monsters and he sort of understands character from inside." producer Matt Tolmach previously explained. "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

What do you think of Venom 2 losing its original release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.