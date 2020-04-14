Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire Wants to Play She-Hulk or Spider-Woman (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel Comics has become a significant part of our popular culture, in part thanks to the characters being a part of incredibly successful film franchises. The future of Marvel's films is already looking pretty bright, as a lot of beloved characters expected to make their debut as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. While a lot of those highly-anticipated roles have yet to be cast, it sounds like Schitt's Creek and 12 Monkeys star Emily Hampshire would love to throw her hat in the ring. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Hampshire about her role in the anthology series 50 States of Fright, which premieres on Quibi starting Monday, April 13th. In the process, we asked about Hampshire potentially playing Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, a role she previously expressed an interest in on social media.

"I would love to do that," Hampshire revealed. "I didn't know where that came from, but wherever it came from, I agree and I like it. I would be just good at it. I would be so into that."

Hampshire also suggested another Marvel heroine who she would love to play -- Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, who is expected to get her own live-action series on Disney+.

"The only other one I can think of is -- I'd be very into playing She-Hulk," Hampshire added. "I know that's happening, I've been hearing something about that. I didn't realize that -- I looked up the comic book and I didn't realize she was such a... You think of She-Hulk and muscles and stuff, but the person who's behind it is just such a cool character. So that, or I'd just love to play a comic book character. I think that would be the coolest thing."

Spider-Woman's onscreen future is a little bit of a question mark at this point, with fans hoping to see the character have her own solo film either at Sony or Marvel Studios. A film was rumored to be in development earlier this year, with Game of Thrones' Michelle MacLaren seemingly set to direct, but no updates have been provided since then.

In terms of She-Hulk, the character was announced to be headlining a Disney+ series last summer, which would follow Jennifer's life as both a high-profile lawyer and superhero. Marvel has reportedly been looking for an "Alison Brie-type" actress to fill the titular role, which Hampshire would definitely qualify as.

Would you want to see Emily Hampshire play Spider-Woman or She-Hulk? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

