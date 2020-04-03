What We Know About Marvel's Disney+ TV Series

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of the entertainment industry, and it seems like that could have a ripple effect in the months (and potentially years) to come. For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the details of that future are a little uncertain, as the May release date of the upcoming Black Widow movie has been postponed to a later date. Even outside of the franchise's big-screen outputs, 2020 was shaping up to be an epic year for Marvel, with multiple limited series set to debut on Disney+. Two of the highest-anticipated shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, were poised to debut at some point in 2020, but it is currently unclear if they will be able to meet those initial dates.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is still slated to debut in August of this year, was forced to shut down production last month, with series star Sebastian Stan remarking that he doesn't know when filming will resume. A matter of days later, production was also shut down on WandaVision, which is slated to debut in December, was as well as Loki, which has a tentative release date of early 2021. While Disney+ has not confirmed that any of these series will definitely delay their release dates, and some shows in pre-production are still working remotely, some can't help but wonder if it will have a ripple effect on the interconnected storytelling that the MCU has planned for the next few years. While there's no telling what the future holds, here's what we do know (at the moment) about each of the Marvel shows that Disney+ hopes to have on its radar.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The first of Marvel's original content on Disney+, the miniseries is expected to follow the ongoing adventures of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). After Sam was given Captain America's shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he reluctantly reunites with Bucky on a globe-trotting mission, which forces them to team up with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). The series also stars Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, a patriotic superhero who is expected to be the U.S. government's answer to Captain America. The cast also includes Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently slated to debut in August of 2020.

WandaVision

Another fan-favorite MCU duo that will be reuniting on Disney+ is Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). WandaVision is expected to follow the unlikely couple in their ideal suburban life, only for them to realize that something sinister is lurking underneath. As Disney+'s Super Bowl teaser revealed, Wanda and Vision's "perfect life" will feature homages to an array of iconic sitcoms, from I Love Lucy to Full House. The miniseries will also feature the returns of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), with Teyonah Parris portraying an older version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau. Kathryn Hahn has also been cast in the series as a "nosy neighbor".

WandaVision is currently slated to debut in December of 2020.

Loki

Thanks to the reality-altering events of Avengers: Endgame, it looks like Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief is set to return once again. The limited series is expected to follow Loki in a new and uncertain timeline, which was created by himself stealing the Tesseract in 2012. An Easter egg in the Super Bowl teaser hinted that this will put Loki in the crosshairs of the Time Variance Authority, a Marvel Comics group which is tasked with fixing alterations to history. The cast for Loki also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, and Sophia Di Martino.

Loki will tentatively debut in early 2021.

What If...?

What If...? will help usher the MCU into the realm of animation, while bringing the comic series of the same name to life. The anthology will explore alternate scenarios of key moments throughout the franchise's history, including Peggy Carter becoming Captain America, T'Challa becoming Star-Lord, and something with Marvel Zombies. A slew of MCU veterans will be returning to voice their characters, and the series will be narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright).

What If...? is currently set to debut in mid-2021. A second season is already in the works.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye's absence from Avengers: Infinity War sparked a small riot on social media, but it looks like Marvel might be making up for that with its Hawkeye miniseries. The series would follow Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) passing on the Hawkeye mantle to fan-favorite Kate Bishop, while also dealing with the ramifications of Clint's controversial stint as Ronin. The series was officially announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, and Hailee Steinfeld was briefly considered to play Bishop last September, but her contract with AppleTV+'s Dickinson seemed to cause a logistical problem with that coming to fruition.

Hawkeye is projected to debut in late 2021.

Ms. Marvel

While Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) was only officially introduced into the MCU last year, her most famous protege is set to follow suit. Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel, and uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. The series is set to be showrun by Bisha K. Ali.

Ms. Marvel does not currently have a release date.

She-Hulk

Another fan-favorite character who is headed to Disney+ is Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. The cousin of Bruce Banner, Jennifer gains his superhuman abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from him, which affects her life as both a lawyer and a superhero. Jessica Gao is set to serve as head writer.

She-Hulk does not currently have a release date.

Moon Knight

Rounding out Marvel's current list of Disney+ shows is Moon Knight, which would bring to life the complex and beloved story of Marc Spector/Moon Knight. Haunted by an Egyptian god, Spector struggles with his multiple personalities and his moral compass while fighting as an antihero.

Moon Knight does not currently have a release date.

***

