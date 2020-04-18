Venom Star Tom Hardy Reveals Awkward Video of Epic Fight Scene

✖

Visual effects can turn a street-level indie film into the summer's biggest blockbuster. While scenes chock-full of CGI oftentimes result in jaw-dropping sequences, the footage before it enters production can be a bit, well...awkward. Venom star Tom Hardy took to Instagram recently to share a pre-effects shot of he and Riz Ahmed fighting during the climactic Venom fight. Naturally, no Venom (Hardy) or Riot (Ahmed) symbiote is to been seen, which results in a sequence that looks more like a dance than it does a fight. You can see the bonkers video — one which Hardy himself calls awkward — below.

While Ahmed's time in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters has likely come to a close, Hardy is just getting started. Prior to all Hollywood shutting down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor had been filming Venom 2 alongside Woody Harrelson. Harrelson is set to reprise his post-credits role of Cletus Kassidy/Carnage in the highly anticipated follow-up. Though some might expect a feature starring the long-time Spider-Man to be rated-R, Venom producer Avi Arad previously suggested Venom 2 wouldn't carry the more adult rating.

"You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here," Arad explained in 2018. "He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot."

It's expected Venom 2 is landing on Sony's held theater date on October 2nd.

