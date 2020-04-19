James Gunn Has No Plans to Do Guardians of the Galaxy 4

✖

If you're hoping to see James Gunn return to Marvel Studios for a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy, you might not want to hold your breath. In an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, the fan-favorite filmmaker told fans that once work is completed on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he has no plans to pursue for a fourth film in the franchise — at least as of now. Just one question in another one of the director's legendary Q&A sessions, Gunn revealing all sorts of tidbits, including the fact somebody's going to die in Vol. 3.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in the Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."

(Photo: Instagram / @jamesgunn)

At one point, it was expected Guardians 3 would fall in the May 2020 date. That particular plan eventually fell apart after Disney temporarily removed Gunn from his position on the movie. Now that he's returned to the project, the feature has yet to set a definitive release date. As of now, the next open date on the Marvel Studios release calendar isn't until October 2022.

Little's been revealed about Vol. 3 proper, other than the fact someone's kicking the bucket as previously mentioned. As of last December, Guardians star Karen Gillan said she's read the script for the flick and she thinks it's easiest the best of the trilogy.

"I don’t know exactly," Gillan says of a potential production start date for the movie. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

