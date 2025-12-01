Retiring LEGO Spider-Man Daily Bugle Set Is 30% Off For Cyber Monday

In 2021, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall. At the time, that made it the second largest Marvel set that LEGO produced behind the Hulkbuster set. The LEGO Avengers Tower took over that spot in 2024 with a whopping 25 minifigures that will allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. That said, the Daily Bugle set is about to be put out to pasture at the end of the year, but you have one more chance to grab one – and at a 30% Cyber Monday 2025 discount no less.

The LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle set is available to order here on Amazon for $244.99 (down from $349.99) while the deal lasts, which we assume will happen when it inevitably sells out. It is no longer available in the LEGO shop, and we’re guessing that’s permanent. The set features a 4-story interior that allows you to explore the offices of Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, and more. The floors, roof, and facade can be removed to access these spaces. Naturally, the build is packed with details and Easter eggs from the comics.

The full minifigure lineup includes Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Carnage, Peter Parker, Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Firestar, Spider-Ham, Betty Brant, Ben Urich, Robbie Robertson, Ron Barney, Bernie the Cab Driver, Amber Grant, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Spider-Man. There are also 5 minifigures that are completely new to this set: Blade, Black Cat, Daredevil, Punisher, and, of course, The Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson.