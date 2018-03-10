10 Best Heroes We Want in the MCU

Once Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, Marvel will undoubtedly begin heading into Phase 4 of the MCU, and more than likely, it’ll signal a changing of the guard.

Unlike comic book characters, actors and actresses age. It’s a fact of life and no one, not even Chris Hemsworth, can escape it. Rather than recast an Iron Man or a Captain America, many people think it’s a good opportunity for new heroes to show up within the MCU, and now that all signs are pointing to Disney buying out Fox, the options have opened wide up, so who do we want to see in the MCU next?

Well that’s what we’re here to answer, and these are the 10 Best Heroes we want to see show up in the MCU!

What Marvel characters would you like to see in live action? Click the video at the top of the article to see if they also landed on our list.

10. Nova

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Nova. Whether it’s Richard Ryder or Sam Alexander doesn’t matter to us, but since the Nova Corps was already introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, Nova should most definitely be a part of the MCU. At times, in the comics, Nova was a part of the New Warriors, which is currently in development (originally as a show for Freeform, but that’s another story). As far as we know, he isn’t connected to that series either. So let’s get cookin’ on introducing Nova!

9. Shang-Chi

Considering Netflix and Iron Fist dropped the ball in the kung fu department, Shang-Chi would be an excellent way to course correct. For the most part, Marvel has become pretty adept at giving each of their characters a specific outside genre to play with (think Spider-Man: Homecoming as a a coming-of-age teenage film), and Shang-Chi could easily be their answer for martial art films.

8. Spider-Woman

No. 8 – Spider-Woman. A lot of people assume Jessica Drake is just a female knock off of Spider-Man, and nothing could be further from the truth. Considering she herself was at different times has both been involved with Hydra, and a valuable member of the Avengers, she’d fit right into the team if she were to debut within the MCU.

7. Namor, the Sub-Mariner

At No. 7 is Namor, the Sub-Mariner. This one feels like it’s been a long time coming. As far back as Iron Man 2, there have been easter eggs within the MCU that hint at Namor’s existence. In the comics, he’s been dubbed “Marvel’s first mutant,” and as such, would be an original way to introduce mutants into the MCU fold. Either way, Namor is a film property that Marvel actually owns and his involvement within the MCU is long overdue.

6. She-Hulk

Unlike Spider-Woman, She-Hulk is much closer to the Hulk in origin, considering she’s Bruce Banner’s cousin and all. So far, the closest we’ve come to seeing a live action version of She-Hulk was in the early 90s when Brigitte Nielsen did some concept photos for a movie that eventually went unreleased. Currently, her film rights are owned by Universal, so it might be a while before we see her MCU debut.

5. Blade

Coming in at No. 5 is Blade. Originally played by Wesley Snipes, Blade was making R-rated superhero movies before it was the cool thing to do. A lot of people want to see the MCU re-debut Wesley Snipes as an older version of Blade, connecting the MCU to his original trilogy. But it might also be fun to see Blade recast with a British actor, tying him closer to his comic book origins.

4. Moon Knight

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has gone on record to say that he’s got a great idea for a Moon Knight movie, and if that’s true, Marvel should just go ahead and let him do it. Because Moon Knight is a ridiculously cool looking superhero who needs a live action adaptation. If that doesn’t come to fruition, the schizophrenic vigilante would fit perfectly within the darker Netflix version of the MCU. Either way, Moon Knight needs to show up soon.

3. Miles Morales

No. 3 – Miles Morales. It’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Miles in the MCU anytime soon for two reasons: (1. He’s much younger than Peter Parker in the comics, and (2. Tom Holland is portraying a very young version of Peter in the MCU, making Miles a little kid at this point. Still, Spider-Man Homecoming does allude to him, meaning we might see him yet at some point down the road. Until then, we’ve got Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse to look forward to.

2. Fantastic Four

No. 2 is the Fantastic Four. All of them, they’re a packaged deal. You can’t have one without the others, and for the love of everything holy, please don’t let anyone other than Marvel make another Fantastic Four movie. A fresh way to introduce them might be by making them a period piece, a la Captain America: The First Avenger. The Fantastic Four, set in the sixties and closer to the original comic, would be a, pardon the pun, fantastic way to do the Four.

1. Wolverine & the X-Men