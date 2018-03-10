10 Best Heroes We Want in the MCU

Once Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, Marvel will undoubtedly begin heading into Phase 4 of the MCU, and more than likely, it’ll signal a changing of the guard.
Unlike comic book characters, actors and actresses age. It’s a fact of life and no one, not even Chris Hemsworth, can escape it. Rather than recast an Iron Man or a Captain America, many people think it’s a good opportunity for new heroes to show up within the MCU, and now that all signs are pointing to Disney buying out Fox, the options have opened wide up, so who do we want to see in the MCU next?
Videos by ComicBook.com
Well that’s what we’re here to answer, and these are the 10 Best Heroes we want to see show up in the MCU!
What Marvel characters would you like to see in live action? Click the video at the top of the article to see if they also landed on our list.
10. Nova
9. Shang-Chi
8. Spider-Woman
7. Namor, the Sub-Mariner
6. She-Hulk
Unlike Spider-Woman, She-Hulk is much closer to the Hulk in origin, considering she’s Bruce Banner’s cousin and all. So far, the closest we’ve come to seeing a live action version of She-Hulk was in the early 90s when Brigitte Nielsen did some concept photos for a movie that eventually went unreleased. Currently, her film rights are owned by Universal, so it might be a while before we see her MCU debut.