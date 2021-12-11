12 Monkeys Star Emily Hampshire Reflects on Her First Comic-Con and Reveals She Wants to Play Spider-Woman

Emily Hampshire is known for an array of projects ranging from Schitt’s Creek to 12 Monkeys, and she was most recently seen starring opposite Adrien Brody in the Epix series, Chapelwaite. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Hampshire about her new partnership with Jim Beam. During the interview, we asked if she had any dream superhero roles, and she shared the story of going to her first Comic-Con and revealed which Marvel character she would want to play.

“Oh my God. I would love to play a superhero,” Hampshire shared. “While I was doing Schitt’s Creek, I did a show called 12 Monkeys at the same time. And it was a remake, not a remake, but the television version of the movie, 12 Monkeys, which was a time travel show. And so I went to my first ever Comic-Con with that, and it was the craziest, most amazing experience. I’ve never had people dress up as me before. Now, at Halloween, there’s the people who dress up as Stevie and stuff, but at that time I never, and they go into such detail, and I can’t imagine. I thought that was so amazing that people, that fans cared that much, they spend that much time making a costume.”

She continued, “And so to play a superhero would, I mean, I don’t know. I did want to, there was a Spider-Woman situation that I really wanted to do. So if that’s still available, I want that. I also have a podcast now that’s a narrative podcast called The Beautiful Liar that is, actually, this superhero origin story that’s so lovely. And you can get it wherever you get your podcast now.” She added, “What I loved about it was, it was kind of showing that your superpower is the thing you think is your problem, which I think a lot of the times is a super hero’s superpower.”

As for Spider-Woman, Issa Rae will soon be voicing Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but there’s no official word on who will be playing the character in Sony’s upcoming live-action version, which is set to be helmed by Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. Currently, one name who has been tossed around for the role is Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, but fans are still waiting on confirmation.

