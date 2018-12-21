The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Villain

2018 is coming to a close, and that means it’s time to reflect on all the media that made us smile, cry, and think over the last 12 months. ComicBook.com has brought back its Golden Issue Awards to honor some of the best creators, comics, television shows, actors, movies, anime, and games of the past year. The results are in and reflect the best of the best in just about every corner of geek culture.

A great story is only as good as its villain. Villains not only serve as the ultimate obstacle for our heroes to overcome, they also serve as fantastic foils that provide contrast for a hero’s personality and motivations. A truly great villain never sees themselves as such, even when their actions are acceptable. Instead, they just see themselves as willing to do what others can’t, either due to determination or some sort of perceived strength.

Shows like Daredevil, Supergirl, Luke Cage, and Gotham featured some of the best villains on TV this year. We saw Daredevil face off against two of his most iconic comic book foes, Luke Cage face a threat that matched him in both brawn and charisma, and Supergirl struggle with a new enemy from her home planet. Meanwhile, Gotham continued to show off the origins of dozens of iconic Batman characters, including a certain circus performer who would eventually become Batman’s greatest foe.

And the winner of Best TV Villain is…

Wilson Fisk as portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil!

Wilson Fisk returned to make Matt Murdock’s life a living hell in the final season of Daredevil, manipulating the FBI to arrange for his release and protect his beloved Vanessa, all the while orchestrating his return as a Kingpin of crime. With the help of corrupt FBI agents and his grooming of Agent “Dex” Poindexter into an unwitting supervillain to deflect from his own activities, Fisk nearly had Murdock and his estranged friends on the ropes at several points during the last season. Through manipulation and a few well-timed murders, Fisk nearly succeeded in his plans had it not been for his own hubris — which all culminated in an epic three-way brawl between Daredevil, Fisk, and Poindexter, who had transformed into the villain Bullseye.

