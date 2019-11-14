All of the Marvel and DC Movies Coming Out in 2021

As the box office continues to be hit with blockbuster film after blockbuster film in the comic book genre, 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years at the movies should the trend continue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will have four titles releasing for the first time while DC Comics will have a trio of films hitting the big screen as well. All things considered, it’s going to be a very exciting year for fans of comic book films (not to mention, the several Marvel titles coming to the Disney+ streaming service also set in the MCU).

While the Marvel Studios films will all share a continuity, DC is continuing its isolated approach as one major property is due for a reboot while another is somehow tackling both not being a reboot but also not being a sequel at the same time. It's a very bright and exciting future for the genre!

Below, we run though the seven comic book movies set to release in 2021 in order of release date!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on February 12, 2021.

Starring Simu Liu, Shang-Chi will introduce the Master of Kung Fu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his standalone film. It might offer up ties to the Iron Man trilogy as it brings the “real” Mandarin to the forefront, with Tony Chiu-Wai Leung playing the part. It is the third movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 and is directed by Destin Daniel Crettin on a script from Dave Callaham.

The movie will be filmed in Australia.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021.

The Doctor Strange sequel will follow the Sorcerer Supreme in the years which followed his debut in 2016’s original film. Benedict Cumberbatch has since played the part in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame and he won’t be the only major Avengers character popping up in the movie. Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her Scarlet Witch role as the Disney+ WandaVision series will directly lead to her appearance in this movie.

Scott Derrickson returns to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which he promises will be the first “scary” movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — though it is definitely still rated PG-13.

The Batman

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

The title of the film might change but its impressive cast will not. With Robert Pattinson in the leading role, names such as Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jayme Lawson, and Jeffrey Wright round out its current cast roster. Speculation has pointed to the movie adapting The Long Halloween, a popular DC Comics story written by Jeph Loeb.

The Batman is going to be directed by Matt Reeves.

Spider-Man 3

The untitled third entry into the Spider-Man: Homecoming saga is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

This is expected to be Spider-Man’s last solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Sony pulls him into their own shared big screen universe, with Tom Holland now on board for this outing and one more non-Spider-Man Marvel Studios title. On the heels of a massive cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the third Spider-Man movie should pick up shortly after Peter Parker’s identity was revealed to the world. The rest of the cast has not yet been revealed.

Spider-Man 3 will be directed by Jon Watts.

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

With Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn at the helm, The Suicide Squad will use some of the same actors from the original 2016 movie but will not serve as a sequel. At the same time, it will not be a reboot, all according to producer Peter Safran. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis return to their respective roles. The film adds Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Pete Davison, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, John Cena, and Idris Elba to the mix.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Thor returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame as the first character to get a fourth movie. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman are set to star in the movie which will adapt Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comics to the screen. In that story, Portman’s Jane will wield the power of Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi.

Black Adam

Black Adam will hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

After years of being in development and having Dwayne Johnson on board for the titular role, Black Adam revealed its first look and release on Thursday. “Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain,” Johnson told ComicBook.com. “Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not.” The movie is expected to go into production in the summer of 2020.

Black Adam is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.