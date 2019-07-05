Hugh Jackman Celebrates July 4th

People are going to some pretty creative lengths to celebrate this year’s 4th of July — including award-winning actor and former Wolverine star Hugh Jackman. On Thursday, Jackman took to Twitter to share a brief July 4th message, revealing that he uses the holiday to “reflect, with immense gratitude, on the amazing opportunities” he and other Australians have been able to experience within America.

Happy 4th. A day when I reflect, with immense gratitude, on the amazing opportunities I … and other Aussies … have received to purse our careers in this great and generous country. pic.twitter.com/7QrDo8qo7H — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 4, 2019

Jackman, who is currently in the middle of touring his one-man stage show, is best known among the nerd world for his decades-long tenure as the big-screen version of Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Jackman gave an emotional farewell to the character in 2017’s Logan, the possibility of him returning in a Deadpool sequel or otherwise has been theorized by some.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman explained late last year. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

Granted, the Disney/Fox merger has added a whole layer to Deadpool and Wolverine’s big-screen futures, something that Jackman has come to terms with.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great.” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

What do you think of Jackman’s 4th of July message? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!