8 Deaths of Spider-Man Trailer Teases Marvel’s Next Big Spider-Man Story

The next era of Marvel’s Spider-Man will begin this November, hitting the ground running with an intriguing new story titled The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, and now Marvel has released a brand new trailer to get the hype train moving. The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man puts Spidey in a very unexpected position, as thanks to a new Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom, Spider-Man ends up tasked with the tall order of taking down an evil god and his scions, something that used to take everything Doctor Strange had. The new adventure is sure to be quite the rollercoaster ride, and you can find the full trailer in the video above.

With Doom as the new Sorcerer Supreme, he’s wasted no time changing things up. Part of that is to find ways to delegate things, though you wouldn’t necessarily think that defending the world from a powerful ancient threat would be one of the first things on the list. Doom sees Spider-Man as more than capable of handling the job, but he needs a power boost in order to get the job done.

That’s where the title comes in, as The 8 Lives of Spider-Man refers to Doom using his newfound power to give Spider-Man 8 extra lives in order to save the world. That leaves some room for trial and error, but we are still talking about life and death, so not that much room. Doom also gives Spidey a magic-powered upgrade with his new suit, and yet he is still technically the underdog.

As the official description reveals, fighting this threat was an annual affair for Doctor Strange, and every time it happened the battle took everything Strange had. Spider-Man has never fought this threat at all, and he’s not exactly used to magic either, so he’s not exactly starting out with an advantage, extra lives or not.

The 8 Lives of Spider-Man will pick up after Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr wrap up their run on The Amazing Spider-Man, with the new story boasting the talents of writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland and artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov. The story will take place over 10 issues and will kick off in Amazing Spider-Man #61, which hits comic stores on November 13th. You can get an idea of what to expect from the official descriptions of Amazing Spider-Man #61 and #62 below.

“THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor. Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won’t be enough…”

“THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE! Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK! That’s right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak’s power! To quote a wise philosopher… Uh-oh.”

Are you excited for The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, and what do you want to see most from Spider-Man’s next chapter? You can talk all things comics and Marvel with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!