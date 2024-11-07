8 Deaths of Spider-Man Begins With a Visit From Doctor Doom, Sorcerer Supreme

Doctor Doom, the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, comes calling for the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Doctor Strange previously held the mantle of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, but was tricked into gifting it to Doctor Doom in the Blood Hunt event series. The Marvel Universe is only now starting to feel the ramifications of Doom’s manipulations, but before we get to The Rise of Emperor Doom, the ruler of Latveria will make his presence felt inside the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. And to make matters worse, Doom will be gifting the web-slinger with eight extra lives to save the world.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man #61 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness. It begins with Spider-Man rescuing a man high above the streets of New York City as he battles a new villain named Burnout. Spidey isn’t too impressed with the name Burnout, and tries to brainstorm some other names while wisecracking and reflecting on how life is just stupid. We see Peter Parker attempting to live a social life by hanging with Robbie Robertson, going on a date, and catching up with Aunt May. It can be a lot to keep up with, especially when you factor in the random villain looking to make a name for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just as Burnout changes his body into a flock of fiery birds to escape Spider-Man, Doctor Doom appears out of thin air to tell Spidey that his “meager” services are required. That’s all we get out of Chapter 1 of “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man,” but as the first look of the issue revealed, Doom will also be granting Spider-Man new magical armor to go with those extra lives to help him battle the Scions of Cyttorak. His helmet/mask has angular Doom eyes, with a gem count down on his chest where the Spider-Man emblem typically is. Finally, McGuinness has also given Spider-Man “Kirby style Doom hands.”

Writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland and artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov are collaborating on the 10-issue story arc. “The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor…,” a description of “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man” reads. “Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to…SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won’t be enough…”

The exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man #61 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 13th.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics