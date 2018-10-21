Aaron Taylor-Johnson Gives Insight Into Whether Quicksilver Could Return In ‘Avengers 4’

Avengers 4 will hopefully bring back some of our favorite heroes, but some also hope it brings back others who have fallen before, including Quicksilver.

You might remember that the heroes met Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, who actually started as their enemies and fought against them. Eventually, they won them over to their side, and while Scarlet Witch continues to be an Avenger to this day (well…at least until Infinity War), Quicksilver died before the movie ended in a death no one really saw coming.

With the possibility of time travel and other universe changing things on the horizon with Avengers 4 though, many have wondered if a return could be in the offing. Metro asked Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson about the possibility, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will happen. ‘It’s not a conversation right now,’ Aaron said.

Thing is, no one expected the Red Skull to show up in Avengers: Infinity War either, but lo and behold there he was. That means it is at least possible for Quicksilver to return in the future, though it doesn’t look likely for Avengers 4.

Honestly though with so many characters to focus on it’s not like Marvel is in need of bringing more heroes in, and it remains to be seen what happens with the Fox merger of heroes as well. Fox introduced their own Quicksilver played by Evan Peters, and he has made a mark as one of the highlights of the X-Men films amongst fans. Would they just bring him over, start the character from scratch, or just leave Quicksilver out of future plans? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Now the attention turns to the ones lost in Infinity War, as heroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Groot, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Drax, and more were all lost to Thanos’ finger snap. We know some of them are bound to come back, but it remains to be seen if everyone is making a return.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.