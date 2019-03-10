Additional ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dialogue Revealed From Footage Not Released Online

Earlier this week, the Walt Disney Company held its “Annual Shareholder Meeting” and included an extended look at Avengers: Endgame. While the footage has yet to be released online, some information has been trickling in.

Warning: slight spoilers up ahead. If you want to go into Avengers: Endgame as spoiler-free as possible, proceed with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We learned earlier that Nebula (Karen Gillan) mentions that she thinks Thanos would go to “the garden” after he completed his plan. Since then, Scott Ladewig, one of the shareholders in attendance, has tweeted out some specifics.

SPOILER WARNING Avengers: Endgame Nebula had a few lines that I didn’t mention from the Avengers scene we saw at the shareholders meeting. I’m using quotation marks, but the words may not be exact. Steve, Natasha, etc al., are at HQ trying to figure out how to find Thanos. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 10, 2019

“Nebula had a few lines that I didn’t mention from the Avengers scene we saw at the shareholders meeting. I’m using quotation marks, but the words may not be exact,” Ladewig explained. “Steve, Natasha, etc al., are at HQ trying to figure out how to find Thanos.”

“We hear Nebula say ‘I know where he is.’ and the scene shifts and she steps out of the shadow and comes forward. She says ‘While he was perfecting me, he’d talk about where he (we?) would go when it was all finished,’” he wrote.

“Nebula goes on to say ‘Even disassembled I wanted to please him, so I would ask ‘Father, where will we go?’ and his answer was always the same.’ She then mentions a name or a word, but I didn’t catch what exactly it was,” he added. We assume it’s the aforementioned garden.

“Someone next to her, Rhodey I think, says ‘Nice, Thanos has a retirement plan,’ and then that’s where it picks up with the rest of the scene as I described previously,” he concluded.

The most interesting thing about this reveal is that Nebula is with the Avengers, which probably means her and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) aren’t going to be trapped in space the entire film.

The previous information learned from the footage is that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is also there. Apparently, she tells the group they need to go Thanos’ special place and use the stones to undo The Decimation. The footage included Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula, Captain America (Chris Evans), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) in space. Rocket says something along the lines of, “Who has never been in space before? Raise your hand.”

The footage then closes with Rocket warning those who haven’t been in space to not puke on his ship.

Many speculate that this footage is going to be a part of the next trailer since it doesn’t reveal too much. It’s also interesting that Iron Man and Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) are not mentioned. We’ve previous speculated that they might be elsewhere with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) at the time of the scene.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 5th.