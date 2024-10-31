Agatha All Along: What Happened to Tommy?

Halfway through Marvel’s Agatha All Along, MCU fans learned the surprising fate of Wanda Maximoff’s children. While she created them as part of the Westview anomaly, their souls became real and escaped the hex as it fell. Billy was able to inhabit the body of a teenage boy who’d just died in a car accident, but he had no idea what had happened to his twin brother, Tommy.

Unlike Billy, Tommy hasn’t been a main character on Agatha All Along, leaving fans to wonder if his twin brother would ever actually find him or not. Billy’s entire purpose on the Witches’ Road has been to figure out where Tommy’s soul ended up, so the two could reunite and once again be a family. On Wednesday night, the Agatha All Along finale arrived on Disney+, finally revealing what became of Wanda’s other son.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Agatha All Along! Continue reading at your own risk…

Early on in the eighth episode of Agatha All Along, Death reveals to Agatha that Tommy didn’t find his second life quite as easily as Billy did. She attempts to make a deal with Agatha to get Billy to surrender his soul, because she doesn’t believe he was supposed to get that second opportunity at all.

Both Agatha and Death know that Billy has the power to give Tommy a second life, should he be able to locate the lost soul of his brother. Agatha, after making a deal with Death, helps Billy search through the ether to find a body for Tommy to inhabit. He locates a boy who is drowning and seemingly sends Tommy’s soul into the body. This action completes Billy’s journey on the Witches’ Road, sending him back to reality and leaving Agatha all alone.

There’s a lot that happens between that scene and the full, official Tommy reveal, but Agatha All Along does bring it all full-circle. Well, sort of.

In the very last scene of Agatha All Along, Billy is joined by Agatha’s ghost, who tells him, “Let’s go find Tommy.” So whatever Billy did back on the Witches’ Road to get Tommy’s soul into a new body must have actually worked. His brother is out there and alive. The only trouble is, Billy isn’t sure where he is.

So whenever we next see Billy in the MCU (and he feels like a potential major character for the franchise going forward), he’ll either be searching for Tommy, or finally reunited with his long lost brother.