Agatha All Along Just Took Out a Major Threat (But Things Are About to Get Worse For the Coven)

As Agatha Harkness and her impromptu coven have walked The Witches Road in Agatha All Along, they’ve faced a variety of threats including their own infighting, the Road itself, the various trials, and their own pasts as well. But this week’s episode, “Death’s. Hand in Mine” saw one major threat to the group eliminated entirely — but no one should relax just yet. Even with The Salem Seven off the board, things could get worse for the coven thanks the episode’s big reveal. Warning: spoilers for Episode 7 of Agatha All Along beyond this point.

In the episode, it’s revealed that Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) both survived being thrown off the road by Billy (Joe Locke) but were somewhere beneath it. While they were sorting things out — and as Lilia was starting to sort out the gaps in her memory and experiences and come to terms with her own reasons for being on the Road — the Salem Seven show up, still in pursuit of Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and presumably the rest of the coven. While Lilia and Jen are able to get to Agatha and Billy and complete the trial, that’s not where things end. The trial ends up being Lilia’s trial, one that sees her come to terms with her own powers and her own journey, specifically that she is at the end of her life. With the Salem Seven approaching again, Lilia ushers the rest of the witches out the exit and then stays behind herself, flipping things upside down (literally). It’s an action that causes the Salem Seven to “fall” to their deaths by impalement on swords protruding from the trial’s ceiling. The threat the group poses is ended — but Lilia also dies in the process, having accepted her end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RIP The Salem Seven

Early in the season, Agatha All Along established The Salem Seven as a threat. The series premiere saw Rio (Aubrey Plaza) mention the group as coming for Agatha and the second episode of the series actually revealed the black-clad villains standing, with the cloaked witches attacking the coven before they were able to quickly escape them by embarking on The Witches’ Road. However, the Road wasn’t protection from the Salem Seven, as the summoning of Rio to the coven following the death of Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) left a door open for them to make it to the Road as well where a chase sequence ensued. One would think that the death of the Salem Seven would mean that at least that threat to the coven was taken off the board, but no one should get comfortable yet. While the Salem Seven is gone, we now know that Rio is actually Death and it’s already been established that Rio has it out for Agatha as well. One could even suggest that the Salem Seven were working at Rio’s behest, either coming after Agatha directly on command or just there to help increase the body count more generally. After all, one of the things we heard Rio mention in the third episode “you get my power and I get my bodies” to Agatha.

If body count is what Rio is going for, she’s already gotten two with Sharon and Alice previously, a third with Lilia this week, and then the Seven, but it’s possible that there is more to what Rio wants or is going to do than just this. One of the other things that happens in this week’s episode is Billy asks Agatha if Wanda Maximoff is really dead and Agatha can’t really give him a firm answer. Given that one of Death’s powers in comics is that Death can both kill and resurrect, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Rio could bring Wanda back (assuming she’s dead at all…) Given Wanda’s history of Agatha, that could be setting the stage for an even bigger confrontation, or even a twist that no one sees coming. Whatever it all means, it will all come to a head next week with the final two episodes of the series.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop Wednesdays at 9pm ET.