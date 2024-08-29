Agatha All Along Graces Cover of SFX Magazine

The era of Agatha is upon us as the WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along, draws nearer. The show is debuting on Disney+ in September, and a new trailer for the series was released earlier today. The new footage showcased Joe Locke’s mysterious character, who is currently only known as “Teen.” Marvel Studios also shared the newest cover of SFX Magainze, which features Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Hankess. The magazine is hitting the stands next week, and it promises some exciting content for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

“Who’s been assembling a coven to walk the Witches’ Road? It was #AgathaAllAlong, of course… Get the exclusive inside scoop on Marvel Television’s spooky series in the new issue of SFX, on sale 4 September… if you dare,” SFX captioned the post. You can check it out below:

Will Wanda Show Up in Agatha All Along?

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision.

Considering Joe Locke is rumored to be playing Billy Maximoff, the son of Wanda Maximoff, many are wondering if Elizabeth Olsen will be showing up in the new show. While there’s no official word on whether or not Olsen is returning to the MCU, many fans suspect she’ll be popping up in Agatha All Along.

It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the series will also feature WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn’t involved with the new Disney+ series.

“I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except I don’t… I think I’ll be back,” Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Agatha, so hopefully, this means we’ll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.