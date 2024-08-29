Agatha All Along Gets Revealing New Trailer Showcasing Joe Locke’s Mystery Character

September is almost here, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are getting close to the premiere of Agatha All Along, the highly-anticipated WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. A new trailer for the series was released earlier this month at D23, and Marvel Studios just released yet another trailer. This time, the footage focuses on Joe Locke’s mystery character, who is currently only known as “Teen.” While there are some strong theories about Locke’s role in the film, including that he’s playing Billy Maximoff, the new trailer reveals he is unable to say his name out loud. Is “Teen” under some kind of spell?

“Power. Betrayal. Revenge. Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television’s #AgathaAllAlong, streaming September 18 on @disneyplus,” Marvel Studios captioned the trailer. You can check it out below:

Is it just us, or does the spell on Locke’s lips look like an “M?”

“It’s not a fake code name; it’s what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it,” Locke previously explained Total Film.

“He’s very thoughtful and kind but he can kind of act without thinking sometimes,” he added. The Witches’ Road offers untold spoils and power… and then we’ll find out.”

Will Elizabeth Olsen Be in Agatha All Along?

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision.

With Locke rumored to be playing the son of Wanda Maximoff, many are wondering if Elizabeth Olsen will be showing up in the new show. While there’s no official word on whether or not Olsen is returning to the MCU, many fans suspect she’ll be popping up in Agatha All Along. It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the series will also feature WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn’t involved with the new Disney+ series.

“I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except I don’t… I think I’ll be back,” Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Agatha, so hopefully, this means we’ll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.