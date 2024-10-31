Agatha All Along: What Really Happened to Nick Scratch?

The series premiere of Agatha All Along had a clever Easter egg hiding in plain sight for eagle-eyed Marvel fans. A trophy in one of the bedrooms of Agatha’s house had the name of her son, Nicholas Scratch, etched into it, teasing that he could be involved in the series somehow. Throughout the next several episodes, there were plenty of references to Nick and the tragic event that separated Agatha from him. The true story of Nick Scratch was kept at arm’s length for most of the show, but Wednesday night’s finale showed what really happened — and it’s even sadder than we expected.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Agatha All Along finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the ninth and final episode of Agatha All Along, the series turned the clock back to the 1700s to show what happened to Nick Scratch, as well as what went down between Agatha and Rio (aka Death). When Agatha was alone in the woods and going into labor, her lover showed up with bad news, ready to take away her baby boy. Nick was supposed to die during birth, but Agatha pleaded for his life. Death allowed Agatha “more time” with Nick, but it was always clear she would return for him at some point.

Agatha ultimately got several years with Nick, but she spent it trying to prey on other witches so she could take their power, hoping to gain enough to ward off Death whenever she returned. In that time, she and Nick actually created the Witches’ Road song, and she used him at times to gain more power (though it was all in an effort to protect him).

Unfortunately, none of that mattered, as Death came for Nick in the middle of the night, while Agatha was sleeping next to him. So for 300 years, Agatha has been trying to get revenge for the loss of her son, and hoping to gain enough power to one day bring him back.

Could Nick Scratch Return?

In the final task on the Witches’ Road, Agatha buried a piece of Nick’s hair that she had saved in some dirt in a grow room. Using her own tear as a catalyst, she attempted to plant a seed to bring him back. A dandelion sprouted from the spot where she buried the hair before the entire room came crashing down.

So there could be something more in Scratch’s future, should Marvel decide to bring the character back at some point. It doesn’t seem completely necessary, but the seed has been planted (pun intended) for him to show up again someday.