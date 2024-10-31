Agatha All Along: The Real Origin of The Witches’ Road Revealed

One of the main plot elements in Agatha All Along involves the Witches’ Road, and we just learned how it came to be. However, its origin is not what the majority of fans expected. The season (series?) finale of Agatha All Along included several twists and turns, including Agatha Harkness’ surprising death and the fact there was no post-credits scene. But the main driving point of the series was for Agatha to assemble a coven to walk the Witches’ Road so she could get her magical powers back. Agatha and Billy did complete the Witches’ Road, but neither got what they wanted out of it. There’s a good reason for this, and it all ties back to the Road’s origin. Warning: spoilers for the finale of Agatha All Along beyond this point. Continue reading at your own risk!

So early on in Agatha All Along the series makes a point to let the audience know that Agatha has walked the Witches’ Road before, giving her the experience and knowledge to do it again. Agatha needs to regain the powers stolen from her by the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, and Billy wants to reunite with his missing twin brother, Tommy. Once Billy and Agatha complete the second-to-last trial, they wind up back at the beginning of the road where they left their shoes. The Road took them in a circle, which left them confused. Fast forward a bit and Agatha sacrifices herself to Rio/Death, and Billy goes back home to Eastview.

When Billy enters his bedroom, he starts noticing his personal items also have connections to the Witches’ Road. For example, he has a poster for an album made by Alice’s mother, titled “The Ballad of the Witches Road,” a statue of the green-skinned Witch, a tree that looks eerily similar to one found on the Road, as well as multicolored leaves. We also get flashbacks of Agatha telling Billy that the Road doesn’t exist, Billy telling Agatha the Witches’ Road is exactly how he pictured it, and Lilia reading Billy (William)’s fortune, telling him, “You are the Magician. You have enormous potential, and the ability to turn all of your goals into reality.”

Billy slowly starts putting the pieces together, realizing that he is the one who created the Witches’ Road, just like his mother, Wanda Maximoff, created the hex over Westview.

Billy Maximoff created the Witches’ Road with his mind

image credit: marvel studios

Another flashback shows Agatha and the coven singing the Witches’ Road song in her basement. Before Agatha can antagonize the other witches to attack her so she can steal their powers, Billy races in and sees the door to the Witches’ Road on the floor. As Billy and the coven enter through the door, you can see Agatha starting to put the pieces together in her head. She’s realizing that Billy created the Road, which means he must be one of the Scarlet Witch’s kids.

The Ghost of Agatha visits Billy in his room, and the two of them begin revealing all the clues that led to Billy creating the Witches’ Road. Agatha says the Ballad of the Witches’ Road was never real, and it was just a con to lure gullible witches. Since Billy made the Road, that means he’s responsible for Alice, Lilia, and Mrs. Davis’ deaths. Agatha reminds Billy that she killed Alice, and Lilia made a choice to sacrifice herself to stop the Salem Seven. Billy can say he saved a life since he expelled Jen from the Road.

Billy is more like the Scarlet Witch than we ever thought. While Wanda created the Westview hex out of grief for losing Vision, Billy created the Witches’ Road in a desperate attempt to find his missing brother Tommy. That’s a pretty impressive feat, but it also puts a bullseye on Billy. There will be individuals looking to take advantage of him or steal his powers for themselves. However, if Billy is powerful enough to craft the Witches’ Road out of thin air, then he is more than capable of defending himself.