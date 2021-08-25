Wandavision's Agatha Harkness Is Coming to Disneyland

✖

The popular villain from Wandavision will make her debut at Disneyland later this year. A new teaser released to promote the annual Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland revealed that several new villains will be joining the annual Halloween festivities. The villains include Sid (from the first Toy Story movie), the live-action version of Cruella DeVil, and Agatha Harkness from the hit Disney+ series Wandavision. You can check out the teaser video down below:

Video from Disneyland teases Sid from Toy Story, Cruella (live action) and Agatha Harkness (Wandavision) pic.twitter.com/vPXgdHFggi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 24, 2021

Oogie Boogie Bash is an annual Halloween party that takes place at Disneyland's California Adventure. The event features a variety of festivities including Disney characters dressed up in Halloween costumes, Treat trails featuring Halloween decor and Disney villains, a "Frightfully Fun Parade" strarring Mickey, Minnie, and various Disney villains, and several special areas in the park. The event didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19, but Disneyland is bringing the event back for several nights in September and October. Tickets are already sold out for the event.

Agatha's inclusion in Oogie Boogie Bash continues Disneyland's ongoing attempt to keep up with MCU continuity. Disneyland's California Adventure is home to Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that features a continuous stream of appearances by many Marvel heroes. The Marvel heroes' costumes and looks are constantly updated to match their latest appearances in MCU movies and shows. For instance, Black Widow switched to her white costume after the release of the Black Widow movie earlier this year, while Loki's costume was updated each week during the release of his Loki Disney+ series. It's unclear how Agatha Harkness will be depicted at Disneyland, as her costume mostly shifted in Wandavision to match the era the show was depicting. Agatha was played by Kathryn Hahn in Wandavision and has received several award nominations for her depiction of the complex Marvel character.

While tickets are currently sold out for Oogie Boogie Bash, Disneyland has been known to release more tickets on select dates. You can watch Wandavision on Disney+ now.