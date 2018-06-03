Fans Really Want ‘Agent Carter’ to Replace ‘Roseanne’ on ABC

This week, social media proved what it can do when it comes to entertainment. ABC found itself canceling Roseanne in the wake of its star’s raciest tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a top aide to President Obama during his White House tenure. Now, fans are pitching the network shows which could fill the gap left by the cancellation, and Marvel fans are going hard for Agent Carter.

Over on Twitter, efforts to revive Agent Carter for a third season have doubled in light of Roseanne‘s cancellation. As you can see below, fans around the world are hyping Peggy Carter as the best choice to fill ABC’s sudden gap.

Of course, these efforts are not new by any means. Despite being cancelled after two seasons, Agent Carter has retained a loyal fanbase that remains active online. Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter) has often praised the show’s following and told fans she would do a third season “like a shot” if given the opportunity.

In the past, Atwell did open up about why Agent Carter found itself abandoned after two seasons. The British actress told The AV Club the decision was made by ABC as they wanted to plug Atwell into a more mainstream show.

“It’s a shame the network canceled it and wanted to put me in something more mainstream,” Atwell said.

“You know, Marvel didn’t want it to end. There’s lots of online campaigns to bring her back. Fans loved her. I think it was just a network economical thing: ‘Let’s put Hayley Atwell in something more mainstream that’s less genre-specific and see if we can get higher ratings.’ And unfortunately, that isn’t, as an actor, anything I’ve got control over. But maybe, in small ways, characters like Peggy Carter very slowly pave the way for it to be possible for other female-led narratives to exist.”

The show in question was none other than Conviction, a show headed up by ABC. However, the series was cancelled after 13 episodes.

With Atwell freed from her ABC obligations, fans would love to see the star make a return to the SSR and explore more of her character’s past. Previously, the executive producers of Agent Carter did they were game for a third season if given the chance, so all it would take is some persuasion on the behalf of Marvel Entertainment. So, if you’re down for this revival, it is time you started tweeting.

