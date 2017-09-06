Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Casts Galavant’s Mallory Jansen

After reigning over ABC's musical comedy Galavant, it seems like Mallory Jansen is now getting ready to invade another one of the network's series, Agents of SHIELD.

In an exclusive report, TV Line has learned the actress will be trading in her Galavant crown for what could be the mother(board) of all roles. Mallory will play the robot Alda in Agents of SHIELD's fourth season.

Currently, fans don't know very much about Mallory's robotic role. However, the actress is clearly not the first to join the series' ever-growing cast. So far, Jason O'Mara and Parminder Nagra have joined Agents of SHIELD to play the SHIELD's new director and an anti-Inhumans lawyer respectively. While those two actors fill out the series' human cast, Gabriel Luna will join the show to play a very famous hero. At this year's comic-con, Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb announced Luna would be playing Robbie Reyes, the latest iteration of Ghost Rider within Marvel's comics.

Season 4 will see many regular cast members returning as Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennett, Ming-Na Wen, and more will reprise their roles. And, so far, the showrunners of Agents of SHIELD have told fans they can expected a darker, grittier tone this season in the aftermath of Hive's presence on Earth.

Mallory Jansen, an Australian actress, is currently best-known for playing Queen Madalena on Galavant. The role marked her first role as a series regular on prime time television, prepping her for her new work on Agents of SHIELD. Though, I'm not quite sure playing royalty has much correlation with doing the robot?

Either way, fans will soon get to see the talented actress appear in Agents of SHIELD when the show returns to ABC on September 20th.