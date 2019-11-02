Agents of Shield Star Chloe Bennet Reveals Her Trashy Halloween Costume

Thursday was Halloween, which means many celebrities have been posting photos of their latest costumes. Many people within the wide world of Marvel have been sharing their holiday looks, including Brie Larson, who dressed as “Baby One More Time” era Britney Spears. Another Marvel actor to don a unique look is Chloe Bennet, the actor best known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD. The actor hilariously dressed up as “herself” this year.

When you dress up as yourself for Halloween: pic.twitter.com/4Tp8DklhpX — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) November 2, 2019

“When you dress up as yourself for Halloween,” Bennet wrote.

As you can see, she just went as trash!

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the costume:

“You’re wearing garbage but you’re still flawless,” @dicksgraysn wrote.

“I thought you were dressed as Grant Ward…,” @averyintheopen joked.

“You are the furthest thing from trash but that costume is hilarious. I’m so ready for the final season of #AgentsofSHIELD,” @Dominick079 added.

The seventh and final season of Agent of SHIELD is expected to begin next year, and Bennet recently teased that the final episodes will please long term fans.

“I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. (Most fans agree that season four is the best so that comparison is definitely promising.)

“For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she added. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to be released sometime in 2020.