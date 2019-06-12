Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen Tease “Special Time” For Sarge and May

There was no new episode of Agents of SHIELD last week, but the Marvel show is promising some one-on-one time between Sarge and May in this week’s episode, “The Other Thing.” Sarge, the man walking around with Agent Phil Coulson’s face, kidnapped May at the end of the previous episode and fans are eager to learn why. Considering May was in love with Coulson, the upcoming interaction between the characters will likely be tense. In fact, Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg recently teased what’s to come on Twitter.

Special time? — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 12, 2019

“What does Sarge want with May?,” the Agents of SHIELD Twitter account asked.

“Very. Loaded. Question,” Wen replied.

“Special time?,” Gregg teased.

What does it all mean?! Many fans commented on the Twitter interaction, curious to learn what’s in store for the characters.

“Ming, don’t make it dirty! Not until we know he’s really Phil,” @jettkowaIski joked.

“What wouldn’t Sarge want with May, would be the better question,” @Tyler_Reznik replied.

“Can’t wait for this episode. May and Sarge confrontation wow!,” @MingNaWenFR added.

During the new episode’s teaser (see above), Agent May learns that Sarge might not be a bad guy after all when she discovers he’s there to kill the alien threat, not plant them.

In “Code Yellow,” we learned some important things about Sarge. In addition to the fact that he may not be such a bad guy, he also has a real left hand, which means it’s very unlikely that he’s the real Coulson. Previously, we learned that Sarge’s DNA is an exact match of Coulson’s, so the leading theory is that he’s a different version of the character from another reality. The latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer indicated there’s a multiverse in the MCU, and we already know that alternate timelines were created in Avengers: Endgame (the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that Loki created a new timeline when he escaped with the Tesseract).

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.