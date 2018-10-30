‘Marvel Agents of SHIELD’ Fan Calculated All of Daisy Johnson’s Screen Time

A fan on Reddit has calculated the total amount of time that Chloe Bennet has spent on screen playing Daisy “Quake” Johnson in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

According to this data, Quake got about 220 minutes in Season One, 201 in Season Two, 167 in Season Three, 169 in Season Four, and 140 in Season Five, for a grand total of 897 minutes (898 if you include the minute of Bennet playing the Life Model Decoy of Daisy).

The most Quake-centric episode of the show so far was the Season Four midseason premiere episode “What If…” with nearly 17 minutes of Quake, following closely by the show’s third episode, “The Asset.” Other Quake-heavy episodes include Season Two’s “What They Become,” Season Three’s “Spacetime,” and Season One’s “0-8-4,” “Girl in the Flower Dress,” and “Repairs.”

Daisy will likely be front-and-center when Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns for its sixth season on ABC. With Coulson retiring to live out his remaining days with Melinda May in Tahiti, Daisy has been left to lead the SHIELD team in their future missions.

Production on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Six began in late July with Clark Gregg directing the premiere episode, titled “Missing Pieces.”

That title may be a reference to the missing members of the SHIELD team. In addition to Coulson and May leaving the team, Leo Fitz died in the Season Five finale during the final battle with Glenn Talbot, who had become Graviton, though the SHIELD team hopes to find the version of him that had previously been sent into space in a state of suspended animation.

Also missing is Deke, Fitz and Jemma Simmons’ grandson from the future. Deke left base just before the final battle took place, but the fact that actor Jeff Ward has been upped to series regular in Season Six suggest that Deke will be back. That Deke still exists also seems like a good omen for Simmons and Fitz being reunited.

The sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will consist of 13 episodes rather than the usual 22 episodes. The new season is set to premiere in July 2019, meaning it will follow after the fourth Avengers movie and avoid having to incorporate the effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap into its stories, though the show’s writers may still choose to reference the event.

ABC head Channing Dungey has stated that the decision to move Agents of SHIELD into the summer was in the hopes that it could earn another renewal.

“We’ll see [if it’s the end],” she said. “I feel like last season was our strongest creative season ever and the fan base remains very loyal — and we do very well in delayed viewing. It’s my hope that by moving it to summer, where our live-same-day ratings are less important and it might be able to continue for longer.”

