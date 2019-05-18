Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Wondering Where Deke Is

Minor spoilers for Agents of SHIELD up ahead! We’re now two episodes into the latest season of Agents of SHIELD and one Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward) is nowhere to be found. Despite being promoted to a series regular, Ward has yet to appear in this season, leading fans to asks — what the heck is Deke up to?

The promotion was first announced this past summer at San Diego Comic-Con in front of his colleagues on the show. “I’m very excited because all of these people are incredible and very good at what they do,” Ward said of his new opportunity. “I’m sorry I rehearsed this and it’s not going well. [laughs]”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Have you been missing Deke? Where do you think he’s at? Let us know in the comments below and keep scrolling to see what the fans are saying!

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7 p.m. Central.

Crying

We Need Him Now

Wait a Minute

I just realised they havent reintroduced deke yet wait a minute — Russell Foo Chuen (@russell_foo) May 18, 2019

Where Is He?!

GIMME

GIVE ME DEKE BACK #AgentsofSHIELD — 𝙢𝙚𝙡 ⎊ pro choice (@scalesuit) May 18, 2019

First of All…

#Agentsofshield One question ok actually two first of all if deke is supposed to be a series regular where the hell is he only 10 episodes this season and already not in two. Also where the hell is Daisy and Simmons — Hannah Kuhar (@sing4ever01) May 18, 2019

Neeeeeeed