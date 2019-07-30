Ming-Na Wen Is “Numb and Emotional” on Agents of SHIELD’s Last Day of Filming

Even though the sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has yet to conclude on ABC, the cast and crew are wrapping up the entire series on Tuesday. The show was renewed for a seventh and final season that will air in 2020, with production already underway on the last batch of episodes. Many members of the cast have already taken to social media to confirm that Tuesday, July 30th, is the final day of filming for the entire series, including star Ming-Na Wen.

Wen has been one of the biggest stars of Agents of SHIELD since its premiere in 2013 and has invested more in the series than just about anyone else out there. It should come as no surprise that she’s having trouble coming to grips with the end of a role that has spanned seven years.

On Tuesday morning, Wen took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the final day of filming, saying that she was “not okay” with how she was feeling on set.

“Tuesday, July 30, 2019: We shoot our last day of Agents of SHIELD. Spy’s goodbye. I’m not okay. How is it that I’m numb & yet so emotional?”

Tuesday, July 30, 2019:

We shoot our last day of @AgentsofSHIELD. Spy’s goodbye. 😢 I’m not okay. How is it that I’m numb & yet so emotional? — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 30, 2019

Wen is one of just five actors to be credited in every single episode of Agents of SHIELD, along with Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet, Iain de Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge. The group has clearly had an impact on one another over the years, as well as the millions of dedicated SHIELD fans around the world that continue to support the show.

“When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” said Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb when the final season of the series was announced. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

