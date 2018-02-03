‘Agents of SHIELD’: Kasius’ Seer Is a ‘Secret Warriors’ Easter Egg

Last week’s episode of Agents of SHIELD teased that Robin Hinton wasn’t the only seer involved in the struggle for humanity’s fate. Kasius revealed he had a seer of his own, and his seer advised him just as Robin Hinton advised SHIELD. Tonight’s episode, “Past Life”, revealed that seer’s surprising identity.

SPOILERS for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season 5, Episode 10, “Past Life”, follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez who discovers the identity of Kasius’ seer. Yo-Yo is trying to find the dead Inhumans that Kasius has stored somewhere for resurrection. Instead, she finds the last thing she expected to see: herself.

The agents of SHIELD are stuck in a time loop. They go to the future and find out the world is destroyed, they return to the past to try to make things right, then things go wrong anyway, and they spend the rest of their lives preparing for their own trip to the future.

Sometime after returning from the future, Yo-Yo died. That wasn’t the end. Kasius took Yo-Yo and brought her back to life using the same Kree technology that previously restored Phil Coulson to life. Since then, she has been killed and resurrected several times over. Now Kasius has brought her back to force her to share her memories of her trip to the future with him so that he can stay one step ahead of SHIELD.

Yo-Yo isn’t quite whole though. During the conversation with her past self, the seer reveals that her arms have been amputated. This is actually a dark Easter egg reference to the Secret Warriors comic book series.

Agents of SHIELD fans may remember that Yo-Yo debuted on Agents of SHIELD during the “Secret Warriors” arc of the series when Daisy Johnson was recruiting new Inhumans into her team. In the comics, Yo-Yo technically first appeared in Mighty Avengers #13, but fans didn’t really get to know her until she joined the Secret Warriors team.

In the comics, she’s the daughter of the supervillain known as Griffin, and she was recruited into the Secret Warriors as part of Nick Fury’s long-running shadow war with Hydra and Leviathan. At the time, the Hand was absorbed into Hydra, and the deadly swordsman Gorgon was made one of the heads of Hydra. During a battle with Hydra, the Gorgon sliced off both of Yo-Yo’s arms at the elbow with one swift cut.

Comic book Yo-Yo was outfitted with advanced prosthetic arms that restored her full dexterity. We know that the Yo-Yo who became the seer meets an unfortunate end, but could our Yo-Yo follow a similar path and get her comic book-style arms?

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on March 2nd.