Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Hilariously Captions Behind-the-Scenes Photo

This year will see the highly-anticipated seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD, and fans are eager to discover how the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series will come to an end. Since it will likely be a few more months before the season premieres, some of the show’s cast and crew have been kind enough to share the occasional behind-the-scenes photo from the show. Recently, Geoffrey Colo, who is a producer on the series, shared a picture of Ming-Na Wen in action. Wen was recently seen on Star Wars: The Mandalorian but she’s known to Marvel fans for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. Wen shared the photo posted by Colo, and her caption is absolutely perfect.

“A @Marvel #AgentsofSHIELD #FF with @MingNa as we patiently await Season Seven,” Colo wrote.

“It’s actually Agent May breaking into a Kpop dance move. The most lethal of all the martial arts. 😏👊🏼,” Wen replied.

You can check out the tweet below:

It’s actually Agent May breaking into a Kpop dance move. The most lethal of all the martial arts. 😏👊🏼 https://t.co/JgpdKgWDio — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 18, 2020

Recently, executive producer Jeffrey Bell and co-showrunner Jed Whedon teased that the upcoming final season will be an explosive one.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Wen’s co-star, Chloe Bennet, also spoke about the seventh season and how it will surely please fans.

“I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added.

“For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she teased. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Agents of SHIELD’s final season will premiere sometime this year.