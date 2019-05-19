Agents of SHIELD Not Included on ABC’s Fall Schedule

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD premiered last week, and it appears the seventh season will be following in its springtime footsteps. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show was was not included in the fall lineup recently released by ABC. While the next season has been confirmed, it looks like fans will be waiting a while before it airs.

Agents of SHIELD has always been shifted around the ABC schedule. The first four seasons all premiered in September and aired on Tuesdays, but the air time changed from 8 pm EST to 9 pm EST to 10 pm EST. Once the fifth season rolled around, the time slot was switched to Fridays at 9 pm EST and premiered in December. The most recent season premiered this month, and now airs Fridays at 8 pm EST.

While the official schedule for the seventh season has yet to be released, we’re willing to bet it’ll begin next May. If that’s the case, fans will have a long while to wait between seasons, but it’ll be slightly shorter than the full year that came between seasons five and six. However, the sixth and seventh seasons of the series have been shortened from 22 to 13 episodes, so the final episode of the current season will air on August 2nd.

Currently, there is no word on whether or not Agents of SHIELD will last past season seven. The show’s star, Clark Gregg, has hinted that season seven would be its last, but Jeph Loeb, the Executive Vice President of Marvel Television, has said that the show may continue after next year.

After two episodes, the current season of Agents of SHIELD has left fans with lots of exciting questions. Who exactly is Sarge? Where is Deke? Will FitzSimmons finally find each other? With any luck, the intriguing storylines will help boost that rough Friday night time slot.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8 pm EST.