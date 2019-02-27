‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Clark Gregg Wants Coulson to Meet Adam Warlock

If Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg gets his way, Agent Phil Coulson will cross paths with Adam Warlock in some shape, way, or form in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Gregg revealed the cosmic-based hero is one of the biggest characters he'd want to appear in a property with.

"I was always a big fan of Adam Warlock," Gregg revealed. "So, I always-- My notebooks. My mom sent me my notebooks, and it's just filled with my imitation of Jim Starlin drawings of Warlock. So, that's a fantasy of mine."

"But I mean, I can feel it would just be greedy," the actor continued. "Because I've gotten to kind of sit on the Helicarrier with Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff—"

Though Warlock isn't a household name some might not recognize, the character officially exists in the MCU after being name-dropped in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Though it's unsure what the future holds for the character in the wake of the firing of James Gunn, a Coulson/Warlock meet up seemed unlikely from the get-go.

After all, Coulson died at the end of the latest season of Agents of SHIELD and Gregg has previously said that while he's in the upcoming season, he's playing a mysterious new role.

"Very strange," Gregg says. "Very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they've done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I'm really lucky to play."

Agents of SHIELD Season Six drops in May. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!