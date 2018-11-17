‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Chloe Bennet Reveals New Look For Quake

When Agents of SHIELD rolls around next summer, we now know at least one the agents will be getting some fresh new digs. To help celebrate the renewal for Agents of SHIELD for a seventh season, actor Chloe Bennet took Twitter to share an updated look of her character on the show — Inhuman Daisy Johnson/Quake — for the upcoming season.

In a addition to an updated costume, Bennet’s Quake can also be seen sporting a new hairdo, complete with streaks of hair colored purple. Coincidentally enough, Bennet’s new live-action look on SHIELD is nearly identical to her counter-part on the Marvel Rising animated series for Disney XD. For the most part, it appears her power-amplifying gauntlets are the same as previous seasons.

“New exclusive Quake look,” Bennet tweeted. “Come at me bad guys.”

Although some thought an abbreviated sixth season might be the last for Agents of SHIELD, former ABC Entertain president Channing Dungey expressed hope the shorter season would extend the life of the show.

“We’ll see [if it’s the end]. I feel like last season was our strongest creative season ever and the fan base remains very loyal — and we do very well in delayed viewing,” said Dungey. “It’s my hope that by moving it to summer, where our live-same-day ratings are less important and it might be able to continue for longer.”

Turns out Dungey was quite right with her analysis, the show was renewed for a seventh season — still thirteen episodes long — over six months before season six premieres.

While series stalwart Clark Gregg directed the season seven premiere, it’s yet to be seen what — if any — role he’ll have as SHIELD Director Phil Coulson in subsequent seasons of the show. In the meantime, Coulson’s slated to return to the silver in a few months as a part of the 1990s-set Captain Marvel.

According to Gregg, acting in Captain Marvel was a blast. The actor joked with ComicBook.com that he was thankful for recent advancements in technology that would digitally de-age him two decades.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” said Gregg, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

Are you excited for Agents of SHIELD to return to ABC next summer? What do you think about Quake’s new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by tweeting @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things SHIELD!

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will air on ABC next summer.