‘Agents Of SHIELD’: “A Life Spent” Sneak Preview Released

Following last night’s two-hour season premiere, Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview of next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “A Life Spent.”

According to the episode’s synopsis, “Daisy decides she will rescue Simmons – even if it means risking everything to do it.” In the premiere episode, “Orientation,” Simmons was made a servant of the Lighthouse’s Kree overlord, Kasius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview, which can be viewed above, shows that the SHIELD agents’ tenuous new ally Deke isn’t thrilled with the idea of Daisy going on a rescue mission. He reminds her that she already destroyed the earth once using her Quake power and he’s not too keen to let her do it a second time.

However, it turns out Daisy isn’t the only Inhuman on the Lighthouse. In her service to Kasius, Simmons meets an Inhuman who apparently has the ability to become intangible. Could this be Dove Cameron’s top secret character? And is the character descended from Earth’s original Inhumans, or are the Kree up to their old genetic tricks again?

The preview also reveals that Coulson is thinking about making a trip to what’s left of Earth’s irradiated surface in search of some clue, perhaps left by Fitz, as to how they can all return to their own time (or timeline, as the case may be). The clip also shows Mack arguing with Tess over whether SHIELD’s moral code has any place in the dystopian future the team now finds itself in.

Agents of SHIELD still has a lot to answer about what the twists in the season premiere mean for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline and whether the Avengers had anything to do with building the Lighthouse.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will move ot its new, regular time slot beginning next week.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.