Watch Daisy and Fitz’s Reunion in New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Clip

ABC has released one of the most talked-about scenes from “A Life Earned”, last week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The clip sees Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennett) being brought to a ceremony being held by Kasius (Dominic Rains) He introduces Daisy, destroyer of worlds, as the grand prize. A man in the crowd tells Kasius to forget the exhibition. He pulls off his mask and it’s Fitz (Ian De Caestecker) underneath. He requests that Daisy fight to the death.

For many SHIELD fans, this return from Fitz was highly-anticipated, as he had been missing from the space-set proceedings of Season 5 thus far. However, as we pointed out last week, Fitz’s arrival does raise some questions, which can hopefully be answered in this week’s “Rewind.”

Fitz’s arrival does bring the titular team pretty close to back together, after being fractured throughout Season 4. And according to showrunner Jed Whedon, that shift was intentional.

“We figured that the audience has gotten to know them over the years, so why not put them all on the same page together.” Whedon told ComicBook.com. “No one knows anything. Last year was about tearing everybody apart. We spent a lot of time doing that. We started the year with everybody with different job assignments, Daisy was off on her own. We brought them together, but only to break them apart again in the Framework. They were not only losing each other, but losing themselves. So our goal this year was, “OK, we know all these people; we end the last year with them all going to get food, and Daisy makes this speech that says, ‘If we go down, we go down together. We’re in this together.’” We wanted to create a situation where that would occur. And then, putting that family together in an intense situation will end up causing drama internally, inevitably.

“That was our goal: what can we do with our people?” Whedon continued. “We know them so well, we’ve spent this many years with them, let’s throw them on the craziest roller coaster adventure we could think of. That was how we approached the year: let’s drop everybody – them and the audience – right in and let everybody go, “What the …?””

Fans can continue to see that roller coaster when Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.