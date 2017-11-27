‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Season 5 Cast Photos Released

Everyone’s favorite SHIELD agents are back in new cast photos for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Five.

The new promotional photos feature Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Iain De Caestecke3r as Leo Fitz, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, and Natalia Cordova Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

Check out the photos in the attached gallery.

These promotional photos follow episodic photos released for the first three episode of Agents of SHIELD Season Five – “Orientation: Part One,” “Orientation: Part Two,” and “A Life Spent – last week.

Over the weekend, Marvel and ABC released the first 17 minutes of the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Five premiere online. The episode starts off feeling like Agents of SHIELD meets Doctor Who, as Coulson arrive in space during a crisis and is expected to be humanity’s savior, and then progresses into Alien territory as the team is chased by an alien monster, which is pretty much what stars Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker teased when Comicbook.com spoke to them at New York Comic Con.

“It’s so scary. Be careful when you watch the first episode because it’s jumpy,” Henstridge said.

They also hinted at how the move to space changes the show in its fifth season.

“It just allows, I think, everything to be new and different,” Henstridge said. “The show is just aesthetically very different, and I think the characters, we see them in crisis, so they all react differently.”

“The show’s really reinvented itself and it will be the biggest switch in stylethat the show’s ever done,” co-star Iain De Caestecker added.

We now know that the alien creatures threatening to kill the SHIELD agents are Vrellnexians, creatures from the Marvel Comics universe. However, we still don’t know what the SHIELD team is doing in outer space in the first place.

In “Orientation,” Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come.

The two-hour Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Five premiere airs Friday, December 1st at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.