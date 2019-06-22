Agents of SHIELD Fans Can’t Stop Freaking out over the Latest Heartbreaking Episode

Spoilers ahead! For the first time this season, Agents of SHIELD finally reunited Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) in an episode that was as heartbreaking as it was lighthearted and hopeful. Suffice to say, fans of the show had emotions all over the place and can’t stop freaking out over “Inescapable” on Twitter. Between getting engaged (again) and having a white-knuckle argument, the episode focused primarily on FitzSimmons, keeping long-time shippers of the couple on the edge of their seat for the entire hour.

Keep scrolling to see what fans of the show are saying about that latest episode…

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.

“These two can survive anything.” As long as they’re together, yes. Like they said, they’re unstoppable. ❤️ #FitzSimmons #AgentsofSHIELD — sandy ⎊ (@iamthesandradee) June 22, 2019

Yo this show never lets you down. This episode is so sick #AgentsOfSHIELD — Tyler Mortilla (@Tyleer117) June 22, 2019

“That’s too much.” 💔💔💔 This is the most heartbreaking #AgentsofSHIELD episode ever and it’s only 25 minutes in. — sandy ⎊ (@iamthesandradee) June 22, 2019

This season of #AgentsofSHIELD is just absolutely outstanding. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Sara Y (@OffbeatSky) June 22, 2019

I am literally speechless…WHO WROTE THIS EPISODE #AgentsOfSHIELD — becc of naath (@no_reygrets) June 22, 2019

