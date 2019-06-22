Marvel

Agents of SHIELD Fans Can’t Stop Freaking out over the Latest Heartbreaking Episode

Spoilers ahead! For the first time this season, Agents of SHIELD finally reunited Jemma Simmons […]

By

Spoilers ahead! For the first time this season, Agents of SHIELD finally reunited Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) in an episode that was as heartbreaking as it was lighthearted and hopeful. Suffice to say, fans of the show had emotions all over the place and can’t stop freaking out over “Inescapable” on Twitter. Between getting engaged (again) and having a white-knuckle argument, the episode focused primarily on FitzSimmons, keeping long-time shippers of the couple on the edge of their seat for the entire hour.

Keep scrolling to see what fans of the show are saying about that latest episode…

What’d you think of “Inescapable?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things SHIELD!

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.

Never Gonna Give You Up

Never Gonna Let You Down

RIP

Tears On Tears

That’s It, That’s The Tweet

Speechless

Trying Not To Die

