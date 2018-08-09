‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Was Moved to Summer in Hopes of Continuing It for Longer

After a minor scare that the show might be over, ABC renewed the Marvel Television series Agents of SHIELD for a sixth season. Unfortunately, the episode count will be lower at 13, but there is a chance that this might not be the end.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey revealed the network’s decision to bring the show back and air it during the summer, rather than it’s regular schedule in the fall or winter, and whether or not Season Six will be the final season.

“We’ll see [if it’s the end]. I feel like last season was our strongest creative season ever and the fan base remains very loyal — and we do very well in delayed viewing,” said Dungey. “It’s my hope that by moving it to summer, where our live-same-day ratings are less important and it might be able to continue for longer.”

Production on Agents of SHIELD Season Six just began in July, and it was revealed that Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg will return to the director’s chair for the premiere episode, called “Missing Pieces.”

There’s no word yet if Coulson will actually return to action after the character died in the end of Season Five. But death has never been one to stop Coulson for long, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the character back on the team in the new season.

It still remains to be seen how the upcoming season will tie into Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with half of the universe being wiped from existence. Given how the end of the season tied into the events of the Marvel Studios movie and even referred to the Black Order’s attack on Earth, it’s likely to have a major impact on the new season.

Fans won’t have to wait until next summer to see Clark Gregg’s return, as the actor will appear in Captain Marvel as a de-aged Phil Coulson. ComicBook.com managed to speak wth Gregg when he revealed his excitement to appear in the film.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” said Gregg, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will air on ABC next summer.