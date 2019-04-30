Agents Of SHIELD Season 6 Reveals First Look at New MCU Characters

Marvel Television and ABC have released three new photos revealing new characters to be introduced in the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD.

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD picks up one year after the events of the previous season. SHIELD was able to save Earth from Graviton and alien invaders. It came at a cost, as Leo Fitz died in battle and Phil Coulson retired to Tahiti to live out the last days of his life. Last we saw, the team planned to explore space to find the other Fitz who was still trapped in suspended animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season six introduces three new characters. Karolina Wydra (True Blood) plays Izel, a mercenary from another galaxy who teams up with SHIELD.

Christopher James Baker (True Detective) plays Malachi. Malachi is an assassin from another planet.

Barry Shabaka Henley plays Dr. Marcus Benson, a natural sciences professor. SHIELD recruits him when they find themselves in need of his expertise.

Clark Gregg also returns this season. This time he’s playing a new character who is not Phil Coulson, despite appearances to the contrary.

“Very strange,” Gregg said in an interview. “Very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they’ve done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I’m really lucky to play.”

Gregg also directed the Agents of SHIELD season six premiere episode, titled “Missing Pieces.”

Are you excited about the new season of Agents of SHIELD? What do you think of the new characters? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return for season six, made up of 13 new episodes, on May 10th on ABC. The series has already been renewed for another 13-episode season in 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!