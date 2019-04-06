‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6: First Look at SHIELD’s New Director Revealed

Agents of SHIELD will return to ABC this summer and when it does there will be a new boss in town.

ABC has released the first image from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Six that features the new director of SHIELD. The new director is a familiar face to SHIELD fans since it is none other than Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons).

TV Line reports that, as foreshadowed at the end of SHIELD’s fifth season, Mack will be stepping in for former Director Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Coulson left his post in order to live out his few remaining days in Tahiti.

The report also confirms that SHIELD will once again be an expansive organization rather than the ragtag band of brothers it had been whittled down after being at put at odds with the United States government.

If you’re wondering if Mack – often the most reluctant and rational member of the SHIELD team – is ready to take on the mantle of leadership, well, so is Simmons.

“Personally, I love the challenge of being the director of SHIELD,” Simmons tells TVLine. “Mack has worked side-by-side with the people he now leads, and that works to his advantage — he’s one of them.

“But the one thing that can hinder Mack’s ability to lead is his reluctance to put the people he loves in the line of danger. As a result, this may lead to Mack’s toughest decision as director. What sacrifices will be made?”

Coulson’s future with the series remains unclear. Clark Gregg will return to direct the season six premiere, titled “Missing Pieces,” but whether he will return to screen as Coulson is unknown.

We do know that Coulson will return in Captain Marvel in March 2019. The film is set in the 1990s and will see Gregg playing a younger version of the SHIELD agents from before his days alongside the Avengers.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” said Gregg, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

Chloe Bennet also returns as Daisy “Quake” Johnson in Agents of SHIELD‘s sixth season. The actress has already revealed a look at Quake’s new look for the new season.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return for season six, made up of 13 new episodes, in summer 2019. The series has already been renewed for another 13-episode season in 2020.