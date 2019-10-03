Agents of SHIELD Showrunners Tease Explosive Final Season

Next year will see the highly-anticipated seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD, the first live-action television show to be an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series, which follows Clark Gregg‘s Phil Coulson and his team of agents, has seen the characters go everywhere from deep space to the future, but they haven’t run out of exciting twists and turns just yet. The end of season six saw the team acquiring a time machine, which means the series last left off in the past. According to TV Line, the showrunners and producers are teasing an explosive final 13 episodes of the series.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Executive Producer, Jeffrey Bell, told Matt Mitovich.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” co-showrunner, Jed Whedon, added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

In addition to Whedon, the show is also run by his wife, Maurissa Tancharoen, who you may recognize from her guest appearance during last season.

The sixth season six of Agents of SHIELD was one of the best seasons yet, keeping the series fresh by taking some of the team to deep space, giving Gregg a new character to play, and introducing another badass woman as the season’s big bad. From hilarious drug-fueled space adventures to shocking deaths, the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD served as a great segue into the team’s upcoming final journey.

The seventh and final season of the series is expected to begin next year, and the first teaser promises some exciting time travel adventures in addition to the return of SHIELD’s biggest enemy, Hyrda.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to be released sometime in 2020.