Agents of SHIELD Stars Post Sweet Photos in Honor of Elizabeth Henstridge’s Birthday

There are few casts who seem to love each other the way the Agents of SHIELD cast seems to love each other. Despite wrapping on their final season earlier this summer, much of the cast still seems to be in touch. Yesterday marked the 32nd birthday of Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the show, and she was met with Instagram greetings from Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson), and her onscreen grandson, Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw).

Here’s Gregg’s post:

“Happy Birthday @lil_henstridge!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are a brilliant warrior princess with a heart as big as all outdoors and I ❤️ you big time,” he wrote.

“❤️ YOU BOSS 😭,” Henstridge replied.

Wen’s post:

“Happiest of Birthdays, Lil! You are marvelous in every way! I miss you, girl! Hope you and Zach are flying off somewhere exotic to celebrate! 🎂🎂❤️😘,” she wrote.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Henstridge commented.

Bennet’s post:

“Happy day of birth to my wife @lil_henstridge — I know ‘technically’ you’re engaged to @zacharyburrabel and you guys are in ‘love’ or whatever. But we all know were the real love lies…. 😎. You’re a real angel. I LOVE YOU. Also. This video is actually ten minutes long and was taken by @jjward12 without us knowing. Here’s a small clip for the world to see and not hear HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💕💕💕💕,” she posted.

“Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahyes in our natural habitat. Two little tired snuggly mice in love,” Henstridge replied. “I LOVE YOU.”

And Ward’s post:

“Happy birthday @lil_henstridge you see everyone and everyone sees you back, ya queen! I wish there was a leopard colored heart. 🐆♥️,” he wrote.

“😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Photos be fire bruh CEEEEEEEEEJ,” Henstridge commented.

We love the love! Happy Belated Birthday, Elizabeth!

Agents of SHIELD returns for its seventh and final season next year.