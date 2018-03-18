‘Agents of SHIELD’: The Devil Complex Preview Released

Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview of next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “The Devil Complex.”

The synopsis for “The Devil Complex” reads, “As Fitz and Simmons race to find a way to seal the Rift, they are faced with one of their greatest fears manifested.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That “greatest fear” appears to be the lives that they lived in the virtual world of the Framework coming back to haunt them, specifically Fitz’s. As you can see in the preview above, Fitz will come face-to-face with his Framework self, the ruthless head of Hydra called the Doctor.

The Doctor’s appearance is a symptom of SHIELD”s larger problem, the tear in spacetime brought on by Blue Raven’s attempt to blow them all up with a booby-trapped Kree beacon. Instead, the beacon bomb destroyed three Kree monoliths, which caused the barrier between reality and a fear dimension to open. In Agents of SHIELD‘s 100th episode, Coulson had to face his fears and go into the basement of the Lighthouse where the rift was located to seal it using gravitonium, but that’s only a stopgap measure.

That’s not the only threat SHIELD will face in “The Devil Complex.” It seems that the new team of supervillains being assembled at the Blue Raven base is ready to make another move against SHIELD. The preview shows the Absorbing Man, with a bomb strapped to his body, in a standoff with SHIELD. It also looks like Anton Ivanov, the Superior, who was turned into a Life Model Decoy by AIDA may have thrown his lot in with Blue Raven as well.

The SHIELD team is trying to avoid to recreating the brutal future where they spent the first half of the season, but doing so is certainly going to be a challenge with so many threats arrayed against them. This is all building up to a season finale that could be the end of Agents of SHIELD for good.

“Right now, we’re writing a series end,” executive producer Jeff Bell told EW. “Because as far as we know, this could be it.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.

