‘Agents of SHIELD’ Valentine’s Day Video Reveals the Show Returns in May

Happy Valentine’s Day! This holiday is devoted to celebrating the people we love and that includes the couples on Agents of SHIELD. Thanks to a holiday-themed video shared by the show’s Twitter account, we officially know the series is returning in May!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe show has been on a long hiatus, but thanks to the trailer that was released last month, we know the show “returns this summer.” However, a montage of love has allowed us to narrow summer down to May! This means we can expect the sixth season to start soon after the release of Avengers: Endgame.

It was recently revealed that the new season will be taking place one year after the events of season five, which means there’s a good chance they will skip over The Decimation from Avengers: Infinity War entirely. While there’s no word on how much the events of the movies will alter the show, we suspect there will be a reverse dusting in Endgame. If that’s correct, the characters on Agents of SHIELD probably won’t spend much time dealing with or discussing the Thanos Snap. They do, after all, have a lot of their own drama to handle.

The video shared to the Twitter account is not only a treat for fans eager to know the release date, but a lovely surprise for any Agents of SHIELD lover with a shipper heart. The video shows some romantic scenes between FitzSimmons, Mack and Elena, and the dynamite kiss between May and Coulson that rocked the fandom to its core. The video even gives some time to Deke’s recent crush on Daisy (however, there was a serious lack of lemons in the video).

While we don’t know too much about what’s to come in the new season, a recent report from TV Line revealed Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) saying “this season is a departure from other stuff we’ve done.” Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) has also teased the “disturbing” new character he’ll be playing.

Agents of SHIELD season six will air on ABC this May.