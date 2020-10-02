Agents Of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet Shares Pre-Mask and Post-Mask Lipstick Photos

✖

Countless celebrities have been advocates for wearing masks during the pandemic with many posting about it on social media. From CVOID-19 survivor Tom Hanks scolding people to Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis emphasizing her mask knowledge, there has been a lot of pro-mask activity from folks in Hollywood. The cast of Agents of SHIELD has also been outspoken about the importance of wearing masks. That also includes Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy "Quake" Johnson on the series. Bennet took to social media this week to share the hilariously tragic results of wearing lipstick with a mask.

"Pre mask + Post mask when wearing lipstick," Bennet wrote. You can check out her photos below:

Pre mask + Post mask when wearing lipstick. pic.twitter.com/J8r2brC2hK — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) October 2, 2020

Recently, Bennet debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors spin-off. While she's not currently set to play Quake again, Bennet did tell Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

She added, "I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.