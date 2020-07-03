Agents of SHIELD Cast Encourages Fans to Wear Masks

By Jamie Jirak

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, it's important that people wear a mask when going out. Some folks have not been taking this rule seriously, so lots of celebrities are taking to social media to encourage the behavior. Actors like Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more have all posted mask photos online, and the list keeps growing. This week, Agents of SHIELD star, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, shared an image from the new season's third episode, which featured her and Ming-Na Wen wearing masks. Wen reshared the post, and it's been getting a lot of attention from fans.

“#WearADamnMask please!!! Do as Ma-Yo does. #AgentsofSHIELD,” Cordova-Buckley wrote. “Perfect! Be a badass like May and YoYo! 😷😷 #WearADamnMask,” Wen replied. You can check out the posts below:

The actors who play Melinda May and Yo-Yo aren't the only people involved with Agents of SHIELD who have posted about wearing masks. Maurissa Tancharoen, the show's co-creator, has been very open about her medical condition during the quarantine, and has explained in a post, which you can view below, why wearing a mask could save her life. Other stars of the show have shared images of themselves in masks. You can view all of these posts below as well as some fan reactions to Cordova-Buckley's latest tweet...

Maurissa’s Warning

Clark Back in May

Sanity bike ride

Lil and Her Man

For Better Days 🌴😷

Fan Support

Listen Up

Heroes

"The Reality For Many"

If you're looking for some cool Agents of SHIELD masks, Tee Public has a selection, which you can check out here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

