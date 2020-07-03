Agents of SHIELD Cast Encourages Fans to Wear Masks
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, it's important that people wear a mask when going out. Some folks have not been taking this rule seriously, so lots of celebrities are taking to social media to encourage the behavior. Actors like Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more have all posted mask photos online, and the list keeps growing. This week, Agents of SHIELD star, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, shared an image from the new season's third episode, which featured her and Ming-Na Wen wearing masks. Wen reshared the post, and it's been getting a lot of attention from fans.
“#WearADamnMask please!!! Do as Ma-Yo does. #AgentsofSHIELD,” Cordova-Buckley wrote. “Perfect! Be a badass like May and YoYo! 😷😷 #WearADamnMask,” Wen replied. You can check out the posts below:
Perfect!
Be a badass like May and YoYo! 😷😷#WearADamnMask https://t.co/oMrjMEwabp— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 3, 2020
The actors who play Melinda May and Yo-Yo aren't the only people involved with Agents of SHIELD who have posted about wearing masks. Maurissa Tancharoen, the show's co-creator, has been very open about her medical condition during the quarantine, and has explained in a post, which you can view below, why wearing a mask could save her life. Other stars of the show have shared images of themselves in masks. You can view all of these posts below as well as some fan reactions to Cordova-Buckley's latest tweet...
Maurissa’s Warning
From my entire life experience as a high risk, immunocompromised person who depends on science to survive, let me put this in simple terms: if someone near me doesn’t wear a mask and unknowingly has the coronavirus, even if I’M wearing a mask, they could kill me. #WearAMask— Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) June 25, 2020
Clark Back in May
Lil and Her Man
Ming Back in April
Finally! The word is wearing a mask will help slow or stop the spread of @coronavirus. I’ve been saying this for months! Remember, wash or sanitize your hands before putting on or removing the mask!😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷 Also, wear eye protection in public because coronavirus can get in your eyes too. Don’t touch your face unless you’ve cleaned your hands. #thisistheway 😘••••••••••••••••••••• If you can’t get a mask, a homemade one or even a bandana can only help. Why? You may have #covid19 and be asymptomatic. You are contagious during the incubation period. That could be more than 2 weeks. When you breath, talk or laugh, you produce droplets. It’s not just from sneezing or coughing. By wearing a mask, those droplets are contained, which helps stop the spread. We all need to do that right now. And hopefully, can lower the scary statistic of 100,000-200,000 deaths from #coronavirus in America. That’s more deaths than any other country. ••••••••••••••••••••• #stopthespread -wear a mask when in public -social distancing -wash hands for 20 seconds -stay home
Fan Support
Here is why I think @YOSOYCORDOVA - and @MingNa - are amazing humans. https://t.co/hR1Tp0Jr9Y— Mark Sweetwood (@MarkMSweetwood) July 2, 2020
Listen Up
Do as she said I wouldn't piss off 2 of the best MCU fighters https://t.co/boExRg5hcz— Genia | AOS SPOILERS | Dami ♡ | (@TurcoxSmulders) July 2, 2020
Heroes
100% yes! Real heroes wear masks! https://t.co/66itb5xxIB— Ceejay Starr 🌊🗽 (@CeejayStarr) July 2, 2020
"The Reality For Many"
This is the reality for many of us.
WEAR 👏 YOUR 👏 FUCKING 👏 MASKS 👏 https://t.co/1RjX03PkLF— RhiLou32 (@RhiLou32) June 25, 2020
If you're looking for some cool Agents of SHIELD masks, Tee Public has a selection, which you can check out here.prev
