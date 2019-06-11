Alamo Drafthouse’s Spider-Man: Far From Home Experience Includes Limited Edition Mondo Merch

Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe official comes to a close when Spider Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Naturally, Alamo Drafthouse is taking their unique cinematic experience a step further for the event with limited edition merch from their Mondo brand. This includes a recently unveiled Spider Man: Far From Home pint glass and pins of Spider-Man, Stealth Suit Spider-Man, and Mysterio.

If you’re lucky enough to have an Alamo Drafthouse in your area, you can get your tickets right here. You’ll also have the option to add the pint glass to your order for $11, or a pin for $10 each. Note that the items are only available to ticket holders, supplies are limited, and they will be available to pick up at the theater. You can take a closer look at the pins below.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Rice, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon all return reprising their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming along with Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill from other MCU properties while Gyllenhaal, JB Smoove, and Remy Hii are all-new additions to the cast and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts directs from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home reads:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

