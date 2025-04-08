Marvel Teases How Mary Jane Becomes Venom (And It Includes One Hilarious Page)

Fans can now get a look at what happened after Mary Jane Watson was exposed as the All-New Venom. The identity of Venom‘s new host was a hotly debated topic since All-New Venom launched. Fans were given four suspects — Luke Cage, Rick Jones, Madame Masque, and Robbie Robertson — and each issue narrowed the suspects. But in a total swerve move, none of the four suspects turned out to actually be Venom. Instead, supporting character Mary Jane was revealed under the alien symbiote. The story between Mary Jane and Venom has yet to be told, but for now, we have a peek at the aftermath of Marvel’s big reveal.

Marvel released the first look at interior pages of All-New Venom #6 by writer Al Ewing and artist Carlos Gomez. It takes us inside Paul Rabin and Mary Jane’s apartment, with Paul and Robbie Robertson sitting across from Mary Jane and Venom. The pages appear to show how Mary Jane became bonded with Venom, with flashbacks to Mary Jane in her Jackpot superhero persona. It seems that Venom found Jackpot in the middle of a battle and merged with her anyway.

There is one hilarious page that features Venom sitting beside Mary Jane as if they are a married couple. Venom is sitting comfortably with its legs spread and arms draped on top of the couch, with Mary Jane noticeably keeping her distance from the symbiote. When Mary Jane notices the symbiote has its arms around her back, she visibly gestures and Venom removes its arm from her back. Venom also has a small hole in its chest where Mary Jane crawled out of in Issue #5.

The preview of All-New Venom #6 ends with Mary Jane and Paul washing dishes together in the kitchen. Paul seems to be taking the news that his girlfriend is now Venom. It’s probably easier for Paul since he has been helping Mary Jane as her “man in the chair” when she’s Jackpot.

When asked how he decided on Mary Jane being the All-New Venom, Ewing told Marvel.com, “I started off wanting to do an old-school ‘who’s the protagonist’ mystery to mark the shift in tone for the new volume to something a little less “crazy cosmic” and a little more ‘street-level thrills.’ So we were coming up with all kinds of names, both for the red herrings and for the potential host, and we kept circling back to Mary Jane.”

Ewing then teased the tone of All-New Venom now that the mystery is behind them: “Still fun and breezy, but the darkness of Venom books of old may start to creep in from the edges. One big change is that now we know who the host is, we can show their relationship in a lot more detail— including some pretty big, blazing fights coming down the line. Just because they’re stuck together, it doesn’t make them friends, and it doesn’t mean they agree about things… things like Eddie Brock, for example.”

Finally, we have Peter Parker’s reaction to look forward to in future issues. “What, we haven’t had enough spoilers for this book?” Ewing joked. “Okay, how about this: Peter won’t be the first to find out… and when he does, it’ll be under some pretty challenging circumstances. We’ll see how he takes it.”

All-New Venom #6 goes on sale May 7th. Let us know your thoughts on Mary Jane as Venom in the comments below!